OTTAWA — A Liberal MP who chaired a committee on medical assistance in dying says he agrees with Conservative MPs who want the government to split its MAID legislation to allow for separate votes on mental illness and degenerative diseases.

The bill would amend the Criminal Code to allow people to make advance requests to access MAID. It also would prevent a scheduled expansion of MAID access to those suffering solely from a mental illness.

Members of Parliament voted 225 to 89 to send the bill to the House of Commons justice and human rights committee for study. Nearly 40 Conservative MPs voted yes, despite some raising concerns about the legislation.

The Liberal government limited debate Monday on Bill C-41, which was introduced in the House late last month. MPs adopted a motion by Justice Minister Sean Fraser to limit debate at second reading to one more day, despite calls from the Opposition for more time to study the bill.

Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski, who chaired the parliamentary committee on MAID, said he would have preferred to see the votes on mental illness and advance requests separated because Conservative MPs might support one but not the other.

“Conservatives are split on the issue,” Powlowski said Wednesday. “I think people may have had conflicting views on those two issues.”

To take effect, the bill would need approval by the Commons and the Senate before March 17 — the date on which the current law would extend MAID access to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

Conservatives say they support the proposal to bar MAID access for those suffering solely from a mental illness. The party also urged the government to split the bill to give parliamentarians more time to study advance requests.

Conservative MP Ben Lobb, who voted for the bill, said he wants more clarity on advance requests and protections for people with mental illnesses.

Conservative MP Corey Tochor said it’s important to stop the expansion of MAID to people with mental illness, and that it’s “horrendous” what Canada is doing with the policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

— With files from Catherine Morrison

The Canadian Press