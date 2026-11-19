A 55-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to drive into people in Toronto because of their race, Hamilton Police say.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, police received a report that the man had allegedly told his social worker he was going to Toronto with the intention of running people over because of their race.

Hamilton Police notified both the Ontario Provincial Police as well as the Toronto Police Service and an alert was issued for the man’s vehicle.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. officers from Hamilton Police found the vehicle on Eastport Drive beneath the Skyway bridge. The man was arrested for uttering threats to cause death – motivated by hate.

He remains in custody.