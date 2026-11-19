A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Bolton five years ago has been arrested, hours after he was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted fugitives.

Ontario Provincial Police say Filmon Fesshaghirgis of London, Ont., was arrested in Winnipeg on Thursday by members of the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service.

Fesshaghirgis is wanted in the January 2021 shooting death of 65-year-old Giovanni Costa at a home in Bolton. Costa was one of two people who was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the home. The second victim was identified as the victim in a November 2020 shooting at a business in Vaughan.

Five other people have already been arrested in connection with Costa’s death.

Investigators say they are making arrangements for his return to Ontario where he will face charges of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Thursday, Fesshaghirgis was listed as No. 14 on the list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.