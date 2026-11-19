Now we know who Jim Hiller was talking about.

Upon conclusion of Tuesday’s 6-3 embarrassment in Chicago, which extended the Toronto Maple Leafs’ losing skid to seven, the head coach stated that lineup tweaks were coming.

“We’ve kind of given some guys some rope and let them run with it a little bit. And, yeah, you’re right. It might be time,” a disappointed Hiller said post-game.

Well, ahead of Thursday’s showdown (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, 7 p.m. ET) against his former team, Hiller has dropped the slumping William Nylander to Line 3 in an attempt to jolt an underwhelming and underwater middle six.

Nylander and hard-hitting Dakota Joshua will flank a new trio centred by speedy AHL callup Ryan Tverberg, while Gavin McKenna has been promoted to a second line featuring John Tavares and Nick Paul.

“That middle-six group hasn’t found a lot of chemistry, for whatever reasons,” Hiller explained. “Just a chance to play with different players and see if that sparks something.”

Nylander is mired in a rare five-game point drought. He has registered just seven shots and posted a concerning minus-8 over that span but maintains that he is “fine” and will build off the scoring chances he has seen.

“I don’t think I’ve really cheated the game this season. Probably the least I’ve cheated the game, I think, out of any season,” Nylander said.

Is Nylander pressing to get back on the scoresheet?

“He’d only be human to be feeling that way a little bit. Yeah, I’m sure,” Hiller said. “Will is a smart player. He’s had a great career thus far. He’s going to come through. I know it’s a big talking topic, but Willy’s going to come through. Like I said, he’s got a great track record. Great kid. Great player. It’s just a matter of time.”

The superstar uses the word weird to describe Toronto’s 8-13-2 start.

“It’s just been a good period here, a bad period there, a good period there, good 10 there. I don’t know. It’s been a little up and down,” he said.

Down right now is the Maple Leafs’ power play, which started smoking hot but finds itself in a 1-for-16 funk.

Hiller is turning to the playmaking McKenna to jolt both five-on-four and five-on-five play, as Jack Roslovic shifts to the second power-play unit.

McKenna can’t remember the last time he’s been on team that lost seven straight, but he is encouraged by Thursday’s elevated role heading into a match against the Los Angeles Kings.

“When our team’s been losing, and like you said, you are playing a bigger role, you want to step up to the challenge. And hopefully you can pull through for your boys. And, tonight, just looking to work hard, be simple, and hopefully pot a few,” McKenna said.

“Pauly being a big body, good net-front presence, and then with John being that playmaker, hard worker in the corners, and then me, I can kind of try and find those soft spots where I can get the puck. I think the three of us can do some damage out there, and hopefully we can carry momentum for our team.”

Hiller is also making a tweak on the blueline, partnering Morgan Rielly with Chris Tanev and Darren Raddysh with Jake McCabe.

The idea being that the Leafs’ top four can share some of the tougher defensive assignments as opposed to one pair shouldering the entire shutdown load.

Anything to get on the right side of a result.

“One win in last 10 games? It’s frustrating,” Nylander said. “Of course there’s urgency. I don’t think we’ve been losing for lack of effort or lack of compete. That’s for sure. I think it’s just been certain puck play or not possessing the puck enough has been maybe where our game has slacked a little bit.”

Make no mistake: Nylander will start on Line 3, in part, because his performance is part of that slack.