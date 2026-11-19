Canadian women will no longer have access to a menopause drug that is made in Canada, even though the drugmaker plans to continue producing it for patients in the United States.

Pfizer has discontinued Premarin estrogen tablets and vaginal cream, used for decades to treat menopausal and post-menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal burning and dryness, abnormal uterine bleeding, and osteoporosis prevention.

The active ingredient, conjugated equine estrogen, comes from pregnant mares’ urine collected at 12 family-owned ranches in Manitoba and Saskatchewan since the early 1940s.

Pfizer discontinued the vaginal cream for Canadians in early November citing “business reasons.” The company says the tablet will be off the market starting next year in June.

Pfizer Canada’s senior communications manager Sophie Morin said the products have become “commercially unsustainable” for the drugmaker to keep supplying to Canadians.

The decision was not “driven solely by the pricing conditions for Premarin in Canada,” Morin said, also citing manufacturing and supply costs, the pricing and reimbursement environment, and the ability to maintain sustainable supply over the longer term.

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, a gynecologist from Manitoba based in the United States, wrote on her Substack that the price of a tube of Premarin cream in Canada is about C$50, while the same tube in the U.S. sells for approximately US$400 to $500.

“This isn’t just about Premarin. Every Canadian who cares about access to medications needs to be engaged and speak up,” Gunter wrote.

Menopause expert Dr. Michelle Jacobson said it feels wrong that she won’t be able to prescribe Premarin to her patients, despite the fact that this is a drug that comes from Canada.

“Globally, it is, the supply chain starts in Canada, and yet, for reasons that are not completely transparent, Canadians are now not going to be able to access this homegrown raw material,” Jacobson said.

Some provincial public health plans, for instance Ontario, covered Pfizer’s Premarin cream but not the alternative cream on the market.

Lily Barnes, a spokesperson for the ministry of health in Ontario, says there are other estrogen drug products covered by the province’s drug benefits, such as a vaginal ring, tablet and insert.

However, Dr. Jacobson says the active ingredients are different in those products. She says also says the vaginal cream can also be better for certain conditions, such as dryness.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s ministry of health says that as a result of Pfizer’s move it is adding the alternative called Estragyn vaginal cream, made by Searchlight Pharma, to the province’s drug benefit list to ensure women still have access.

A spokesperson said it is a temporary measure the ministry plans to make permanent. Quebec and Manitoba’s provincial drug benefits already cover the alternative.