British Columbia’s departing attorney general, Niki Sharma, says new details about the Tumbler Ridge shooter’s gun-related conversations with ChatGPT are “deeply disturbing” and painful.

Sharma’s statement comes after the U.S.-based magazine Mother Jones published a report revealing conversations that 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar had with the chatbot in the months before she killed eight people in February.

The report published Thursday says the chatbot praised an ammunition device bearing the name “Jess” that Van Rootselaar had made with a 3D printer as “super cute” and later provided advice on how to improve its functionality.

It follows a report by Mother Jones in September outlining how ChatGPT vividly described the effectiveness of using a shotgun in a classroom and advised Van Rootselaar on how to get around its own safeguards to avoid being flagged.

Sharma, who served as attorney general in the recently defeated NDP government and launched a lawsuit against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, says in response to the latest report that “big tech has been left to regulate itself” for too long.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sharma says she’s calling on Conservative premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, who’s set to be sworn in Friday, to confirm that his government will press on with a lawsuit the province filed against OpenAI over its role in the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge and continue pushing Ottawa for Criminal Code changes related to artificial intelligence.