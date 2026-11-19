City Council resumed Thursday after Mayor Olivia Chow and city councillors were sworn in on Wednesday and at the top of the agenda was naming members to various boards, committees, agencies and corporations.

The Chairs and Vice-Chairs of Executive, Standing and Special Committees along with Community Councils were appointed by the mayor, while recommendations for the remaining positions were presented to council by the Striking Committee to be voted on.

A closely watched appointment was the position of TTC Board chair following the defeat of Jamaal Myers in Scarborough North by Shaun Chen.

Council voted in favour of the Striking Committee’s recommendation and that vacancy will be filled by Deputy Mayor and councillor for Scarborough-Guildwood Paul Ainslie. Councillors Neethan Shan (Scarborough-Rouge River), Mike Layton (University-Rosedale) and Alejandra Bravo (Davenport) were also appointed to the board.

For the Planning and Housing Committee, another high profile appointment, the mayor chose two newly elected councillors – Nate Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York) as Chair and Diana Chan McNally (Parkdale-High Park) as Vice Chair. Erskine-Smith replaces Gord Perks after he retired. Councillors Josh Matlow (Toronto-St.Paul’s), Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York) and Vincent Crisanti (Etobicoke North) were also appointed to the committee by council.

The Infrastructure and Environment Committee will be chaired by Councillor Mike Layton and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will serve as Vice-Chair, picked by Chow. Deputy Mayor Amber Morley and councillors Anthony Perruzza, Chiara Padovani and Rachel Chernos Lin were appointed to the committee by council.

There was one seat to be filled on the Executive Committee and council voted in favour of the Standing Committee’s pick, Councillor Josh Matlow (Toronto-St.Paul’s).

Chow also confirmed she will not be joining the Toronto Police Service Board, a position she turned down during her first term as well. Deputy Mayor Amber Morley (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) and concillors Curran Stikuts (Toronto Centre) and Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North) were appointed to that board by council.

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik was also elected speaker on Wednesday, putting a new face in the chair occupied by 16-year veteran Francis Nunziata after she failed to win her reelection bid last month. Councillor Shelley Carroll will serve as Deputy Speaker.

More to come