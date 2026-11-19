A new opioid part of an emerging class of designer drugs has been found in fentanyl samples in Toronto, according to a drug monitoring program.

It’s the sixth new substance to be found in the city’s fentanyl supply so far this year, as reported by Toronto’s Drug Checking Service, raising concerns about the ongoing contamination and ever-changing nature of the street supply driving Canada’s opioid overdose crisis.

Karen McDonald, executive director of the drug checking service that operates out of St. Michael’s Hospital, said little is known about the new drug that was first found in four fentanyl samples in October. It is so new, it doesn’t even have a generic name yet.

N’-Phenethyl-5-chloro nor-orphine or N’-Phenethyl-6-chloro nor-orphine — the two drugs are so chemically similar the drug checking service said it can’t currently differentiate between them — has also been detected in Vancouver.

The drug is part of the orphine class of opioids, a potent group of designer drugs that have increasingly been on the radar of global monitors.

Late last year, Toronto’s Drug Checking Service started finding cychlorphine, an orphine-class opioid believed to be about 10 times stronger than fentanyl, in the city’s illicit drug supply.

But with next to no available research, the strength and effects of the novel orphine found in Toronto and Vancouver in October is unknown, McDonald said.

“This is a really good example of what we’re dealing with, with the unregulated fentanyl supply. It is just evolving, and the substances that are presenting are incredibly novel,” she said.

Cristiana Stefan, a lab director and clinical biochemist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, has concerns about how the orphine may interact with other drugs.

“It’s never good news whenever there is something else in the supply,” she said.

Stefan and her team, who analyze and identify the drugs collected by Toronto’s Drug Checking Service, spent weeks trying to unmask the unknown substance they were seeing in October’s samples using instruments that blast molecules with intense energy until they break down into fragments.

The biochemist’s concern about the novel orphine’s interactions with other drugs is made all the more salient given that drugs sold as fentanyl in Toronto hardly come as advertised.

The vast majority of “fentanyl” samples collected by Toronto’s Drug Checking Service — 96 per cent in the service’s latest report — were cut with at least one non-opioid drug, usually a veterinary tranquillizer or benzodiazepine, a class of depressants that includes Xanax.

During the same period, 83 per cent of fentanyl samples were found to contain multiple high-potency opioids and more than a quarter contained all three — a high-potency opioid, a vet tranquillizer and a benzodiazepine.

The share of overdose deaths across Canada involving multiple substances has been on the rise, according to the latest data.

From 2018 to 2023, the Public Health Agency of Canada found the percentage of opioid or stimulant overdose deaths involving three or more substances rose to 42 per cent from from 20, representing 491 deaths in 2018 to more than 1,500 in 2023.

When Toronto’s Drug Checking Service first launched, the fentanyl supply was far less contaminated, McDonald said. She speculated there are a number of factors why the cocktail of substances sold as fentanyl is ever-changing.

The availability of precursor chemicals to synthesize opioids is affected by drug laws and scheduling, as governments across the globe attempt to keep up with emerging opioids and drug producers invent new ones to minimize risk and cost, McDonald said.

According to Dan Werb, a substance use epidemiologist and St. Michael’s Hospital Chair in Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, the drug market has seen “absolute disruption” since fentanyl became the dominant opioid, taking over from heroin before it.

That’s when opioid production shifted from poppy fields in Southeast Asia, Afghanistan and parts of western Mexico, to backyard laboratories across the world, Werb said. Suddenly, anyone with the right precursor chemicals and equipment could be an opioid producer.

Werb said drug producers also change their recipes in response to their clients.

“There’s an incentive for drug traffickers to produce these higher-potency opioid products. They test them, they introduce them, they see what happens. If too many people die, they remove them, maybe they reduce the potency and the cycle continues,” he said.

This vicious feedback loop played out with the rise and fall of carfentanil, an opioid about 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, carfentanil was, at its peak, implicated in 20 per cent of apparent opioid overdose deaths in 2019 before gradually falling to three per cent in 2024.

Werb said drug producers lowering the potency of the illicit opioids they sell has been a driving factor in declining overdose deaths observed in Canada since 2023.

“What keeps me up at night is the fact that we do not control these markets. At any time, new products could be introduced. Now we’ve got orphine opioids, what people call now ultra-potent opioids,” Werb said.

“While we’ve seen these reductions really across most places in North America that have been previously hot spots of overdose mortality, that could change at any moment.”