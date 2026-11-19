Man charged after allegedly using long-term care resident’s identity to open bank account in Oshawa
Posted November 19, 2026 12:11 pm.
A 65-year-old man is facing multiple fraud-related charges after Durham police say he tried to open a bank account using the identity of an elderly resident living in a long-term care home.
According to Durham Regional Police, officers were called to a TD Bank branch on Ritson Road North in Oshawa on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after staff became suspicious of identification presented by a customer attempting to open a new account.
Investigators allege the man was using identification belonging to an elderly victim who resides in a local long-term care facility.
Police say the investigation uncovered an alleged attempt to assume the victim’s identity in order to gain access to banking services.
As a result, Mario Campanelli, 65, of no fixed address, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, personation to gain advantage, three counts of possession of identity documents and three counts of possession of identity information for a fraudulent purpose.
Campanelli was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.