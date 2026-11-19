A 65-year-old man is facing multiple fraud-related charges after Durham police say he tried to open a bank account using the identity of an elderly resident living in a long-term care home.

According to Durham Regional Police, officers were called to a TD Bank branch on Ritson Road North in Oshawa on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after staff became suspicious of identification presented by a customer attempting to open a new account.

Investigators allege the man was using identification belonging to an elderly victim who resides in a local long-term care facility.

Police say the investigation uncovered an alleged attempt to assume the victim’s identity in order to gain access to banking services.

As a result, Mario Campanelli, 65, of no fixed address, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, personation to gain advantage, three counts of possession of identity documents and three counts of possession of identity information for a fraudulent purpose.

Campanelli was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.