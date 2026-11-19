One person is injured following a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.

Durham police and paramedics were called to the area of Celina Street and Bruce Street, near King Street East and Simcoe Road South, around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers located one person in the area and paramedics are treating them at the scene. Police say it is not believed their “injuries are serious in nature.”

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Celina Street is closed between Bruce Street and John Street as police investigate.