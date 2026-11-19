OTTAWA — The federal government says it’s launching a study of ways to strengthen the Divorce Act — one day after critics condemned its handling of a private member’s bill that sought to curb parental alienation claims.

The government said Thursday in a media release it is initiating a “cross-Canada, interdisciplinary study” of how to protect families affected by domestic violence.

“It is essential that Canada’s family justice system promotes the best interests of children, which includes responding effectively to family violence,” the release said.

On Wednesday, a women’s advocacy group said a parliamentary committee stripped private member’s bill C-223 of measures designed to protect women and children by removing clauses focused on parental alienation claims.

The National Association of Women and the Law says parental alienation claims can be used to cast doubt on allegations of domestic violence, and to blame children’s fear of abusive fathers on parental alienation by mothers.

The government release, which doesn’t specifically mention parental alienation, says the study will build on “important issues” raised by Bill C-223.

It says the bill “generated significant discussion and feedback from individuals, organizations and experts, underscoring the importance of ensuring that the family justice system appropriately recognizes and responds to family violence.”

It also says more work is needed to determine where to go from here.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said in the release the study will “help build a family justice system that is more responsive to family violence and better meets the needs of children and families experiencing family violence across Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press