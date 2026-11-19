SAINT-HYACINTHE — Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre brushed off questions today about the departure of five staffers from his office.

Speaking at a news conference in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., Poilievre said staff turnover is normal and noted some of the employees have worked in his office for several years.

He also said one of the departing staffers is having a baby soon and they “expressed their strong support” for his leadership.

News outlets reported earlier this week that five staff members were leaving Poilievre’s office, including his deputy chief of staff Aaron Wudrick and two of his senior communications aides.

Wudrick suggested in a note to caucus that Poilievre could still become prime minister in the next election.

Media relations director Sam Lilly is departing after six years working in Poilievre’s office, and is set to join the new provincial Conservative government in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

The Canadian Press