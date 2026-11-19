Toronto Police have released images of an SUV that allegedly ran over a pedestrian and fled the scene on Nov. 3 in the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and Jarvis Street.

The pedestrian had already been knocked down by a 2013 Hyundai going north on Mt. Pleasant while he was standing in the roadway when the black SUV ran him over.

The 35-year-old man driving the Hyundai remained on the scene while the SUV did not stop.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police have released a photo of the black SUV, believed to be a Porsche, and are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident to contact them.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a black Porsche SUV allegedly involved in a hit-and-run investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.