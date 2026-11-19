Police release images of SUV involved in hit-and-run near Mt. Pleasant and Jarvis
Posted November 19, 2026 3:37 pm.
Toronto Police have released images of an SUV that allegedly ran over a pedestrian and fled the scene on Nov. 3 in the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and Jarvis Street.
The pedestrian had already been knocked down by a 2013 Hyundai going north on Mt. Pleasant while he was standing in the roadway when the black SUV ran him over.
The 35-year-old man driving the Hyundai remained on the scene while the SUV did not stop.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.
Police have released a photo of the black SUV, believed to be a Porsche, and are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident to contact them.