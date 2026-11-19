Quebecor Inc. is slamming the prospect of rivals BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. joining forces after the telecommunications company revealed earlier this week it is making a major play for the latter carrier.

Quebecor says that while interest being shown by Bell Canada’s parent company in acquiring Telus bolsters its argument for a strengthened three-player telecom market, a potential merger between Bell and Telus “would not represent a positive outcome for consumers.”

On Monday, Quebecor said it was eyeing a $31-billion takeover of Telus in a cash-and-stock deal, but Telus said it sees “serious concerns” with the offer.

Some telecom sector analysts speculated the move could prompt Bell to get involved, and The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday the telecom giant has held preliminary talks with Telus for a potential transaction.

Desjardins’ Jerome Dubreuil says it is “natural for BCE to kick the tires” on Telus, especially given the longstanding wireless network sharing agreement between those two companies.

But Quebecor says “Bell’s track record with its customers speaks for itself,” and that a combined Bell-Telus company “would only exacerbate” consumer frustrations with their practices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:T, TSX:QBR.B)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press