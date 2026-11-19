OTTAWA — Canada and the European Union aren’t looking at sweeping regulatory harmonization as they work to establish closer ties, the EU’s ambassador to Canada said Thursday.

Geneviève Tuts told the Senate foreign affairs and international trade committee that the goal is to share legislative proposals and make some regulations in both jurisdictions more similar while maintaining sovereignty on both sides of the Atlantic.

“What we are trying to achieve is not harmonization, is not regulatory alignment between our legislative framework and the Canadian one,” Tuts told the committee.

“What we’re trying to achieve is to be as close as possible, to share maybe some legislative proposals, the share best practices as well, and to try to align but not to have equivalent regulation.”

During a summit in Montreal in October, Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Commission leaders signed an agreement to work toward making Canada the first associate member of the European Union next year.

Senators pressed Tuts to explain why nine European nations still have not ratified the decade-old Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with Canada, better known as CETA.

Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald noted Poland is among those who haven’t ratified it and France voted against doing so.

“I believe that if Canada wants go forward with the EU, these important states have to sign on and fully participate,” MacDonald said.

“When you’re dealing with the EU, it’s like herding cats. There’s 27 members and it seems like any one of them at any time could throw a monkey wrench into it and shut everything down.”

Tuts said the European Commission is working to get all member nations to ratify the trade deal and noted “movement” in countries like Ireland and Belgium.

“I can assure you there are efforts made at every level, at the commission level as well, to find solutions to help these member states to finally ratify CETA,” Tuts responded.

“There are some movements as well in some member states. We see some new development in Ireland, in Belgium. So there may be others able to ratify, probably in 2027.”

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also told Carney at a meeting in Ireland on Nov. 12 that his country was on its way to ratifying CETA.

The ambassador said Canada’s supply management system for dairy has come up in trade discussions but both sides are looking for mutually beneficial solutions.

Independent Senator Peter Boehm, who chairs the committee, asked Tuts if she has anymore insight on what “associate membership” means as there currently is no formal definition despite the term being used by both Canadian and European leaders.

Tuts said it caught many EU member states by surprise when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen used that term in a speech to European Parliament in September, and said there is concrete work between both sides to figure out exactly what the term means.

“You have to trust the ambition and the willingness and the creativity of our leaders, but also all the people who are working on it,” Tuts said.

Both Canada and Europe are looking to conclude the talks for associate membership, which would include defining it, by the next EU-Canada summit in June 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press