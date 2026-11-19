OTTAWA — The Supreme of Court of Canada will not hear a bid to certify a class-action lawsuit against Ottawa on behalf of Indigenous children who were taken from their families while living away from reserves and placed in non-Indigenous care.

The class-action claim is based on Canada’s duty to protect Indigenous children in care from harm, specifically as it relates to the loss of their identity.

The lawsuit challenges Canada’s role between Jan. 1, 1992 and Dec. 31, 2019 in allowing Indigenous children in state care to be placed in non-Indigenous homes.

In 2022, the Federal Court ruled the matter could go ahead as a class action for those affected in all provinces and territories.

Last year, the Federal Court of Appeal overturned that decision, saying Canada does not have possession, power or control over documents and information relevant to the claim.

The Court of Appeal also said the preferable course would be proceedings before courts that can compel the participation of provinces responsible for administration and delivery of child and family services to off-reserve Indigenous children.