The United States has sanctioned an alleged Canadian branch of an Italian drug trafficking and money laundering organization that operates in the Greater Toronto Area.

The U.S. Treasury Department alleges that the Toronto faction of the Italy-based ‘Ndrangheta has become so powerful in recent years that it dictates “events in Italy from across the ocean.”

The department issued sanctions targeting ‘Ndrangheta as well as an Australian motorcycle gang known as Comancheros accusing both of international drug trafficking.

The U.S. State Department alleges that the two groups provide logistical support to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

It says the sanctions are aimed at disrupting the financial infrastructure of both organizations to cut off support to the cartels that “flood our communities with deadly drugs and help protect American lives.”

The Treasury Department is also accusing the Italian group’s Toronto faction of using the Canadian and U.S. financial systems to launder money and commit other criminal activities including murder.

“Cartels do not operate in isolation. They rely on other criminal organizations like the Comancheros and ‘Ndrangheta to move drugs, launder illicit proceeds and ultimately poison Americans with narcotics,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

“Treasury will continue to expose and disrupt narcoterrorism networks to keep America safe.”