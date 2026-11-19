A man is facing impaired driving charges after a late-night collision on the Gardiner Expressway that involved five vehicles and left one vehicle overturned, Toronto police say.

Officers were first called to the area of the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp at Jameson Avenue shortly before midnight Wednesday, Nov. 18, following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Initial information from investigators indicated three vehicles were involved and that one vehicle had flipped over. Officers also reported that a driver had been taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

Toronto paramedics said minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

As the investigation progressed, police told 680 NewsRadio that a total of five vehicles were ultimately determined to have been involved in the collision.

Investigators allege the 33-year-old driver who was arrested was operating his vehicle while impaired by alcohol. He has since been charged with impaired driving-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

COLLISION:

Gardiner @ Jameson Ave Gardiner W Ramp

11:52 pm

– reports of 3 vehicles involved in a collision

– 1 vehicle has flipped over

– unknown injuries

– 1 driver is in custody for impaired driving

– traffic backing up

– use caution in the area

– expect delays and consider… — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 19, 2026