Sixty-one per cent of people surveyed in a new poll believe emergency room wait times are bad or terrible in their community, but say their access to a family doctor is good.

The survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights found just six per cent of Torontonians rated their wait times as great and 33 per cent as good. Another 40 per cent said it was bad while 21 per cent rated the time it takes to be treated as terrible.

In the GTA, the split wasn’t much different. Four per cent said wait times were great, 35 rated it as good, 37 per cent said it was bad and 24 per cent of those surveyed said it was terrible.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health tells CityNews that since 2018 they have reduced the annual total volume of emergency department visits by almost 200,000 while adding a record 100,000 new nurses and over 20,000 new doctors.

“Since 2018 we have added 3,500 new hospital beds with shovels in the ground to add 3,000 more and, expanding scope of practice of highly skilled healthcare workers, including pharmacists, to treat minor ailments outside of the emergency room, expanded access to home care, bringing our total investment to $5.6 billion annually, enhanced our community paramedicine program and made significant progress on our $3.4 billion plan to connect every person in the province to primary care, connecting more people to care in the right setting,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, 73 per cent rated their access to a family doctor as good in Toronto and 70 per cent in the GTA.

Just 21 per cent of those who are 55 and over rated their access as bad or terrible compared to 34 per cent of younger residents, aged 18 to 34 and 33 per cent of those 35 to 54 across both regions.

A third of immigrants said their access was bad or terrible compared to 26 per cent of those born in Canada.

Among local issues that matter to residents, healthcare and access to care ranked seventh in Toronto and sixth in the GTA.

Healthcare ranks seventh of 22 local issues in Toronto (18 per cent) and sixth in the GTA (18 per cent), named most by residents 55 and over (22 per cent).

This survey comes after a emergency room physician spoke to CityNews about the volume of patients they are seeing in the ERs in Toronto, calling it “insane, out-of-control, explosive, never seen before, [and] record-breaking.“

This survey was conducted among a random sample of 510 residents of the City of Toronto and 825 residents of the Greater Toronto Area outside Toronto, including the regional municipalities of Durham, York, Halton and Peel, by Canada Pulse Insights between Sept. 14 and 25, 2026 through an online panel platform managed by Sago. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is ±4.3 percentage points for Toronto and ±3.4 for the GTA, 19 times out of 20.