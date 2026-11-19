Toronto and the GTA can expect one more weekend of mild November weather before a dramatic shift ushers in much colder temperatures for the start of next week.

After several days with temperatures well above seasonal norms, CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says a cold front arriving Sunday will mark the beginning of a significant cooldown that will be felt across the region by Monday and Tuesday.

Before we get to that, temperatures are expected to reach between 14 C and 15 C through the latter part of the work week, with sunshine and high pressure helping the unusually warm conditions stick around.

Thursday is bringing a little more cloud cover as the high pressure system shifts south, but Ramsahai says it will continue to dominate the weather pattern through Friday and much of Saturday.

The forecast then changes on Sunday as a cold front moves into southern Ontario.

While daytime temperatures are still expected to reach roughly 11 C to 12 C Sunday afternoon, light rain is forecast to develop later in the day. Ramsahai notes current projections suggest showers may hold off until around 6 p.m., potentially allowing most of Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade festivities to remain dry, though the timing could still change.

Everything changes on Monday

By Monday morning, temperatures are expected to begin around 9 C before steadily falling throughout the day. Forecasters expect readings to drop to about 4 C by the afternoon as cooler air pours into the region behind the front.

The extended forecast calls for a high of just 4 C and a low of -4 C on Monday, along with the possibility of scattered showers changing over to flurries.

Even colder conditions are expected Tuesday, when temperatures are forecast to top out near 2 C with an overnight low of -3 C. Scattered flurries remain possible before skies begin to clear.

The abrupt change will bring an end to a mostly pleasant first half of November and introduce colder wind chills to start the week. Ramsahai said residents heading out Monday and Tuesday may want to swap the lighter jackets that have sufficed through much of the month for winter outerwear.

Extended forecast for Toronto

Day Forecast High Low Friday, Nov. 20 Mostly sunny 14 C 5 C Saturday, Nov. 21 Foggy, then partly cloudy 14 C 8 C Sunday, Nov. 22 Cloudy with light rain possible late 11 C 8 C Monday, Nov. 23 Scattered showers, changing to flurries 4 C -4 C Tuesday, Nov. 24 Scattered flurries, clearing later 2 C -3 C