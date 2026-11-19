Holiday events are in full swing this weekend as the season kicks off with the annual Santa Claus Parade. Keep in mind, there are some subway and GO Transit service adjustments on Saturday and several road closures on Sunday to accomodate the parade.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Toronto.

Santa Claus Parade

There is a new route for Santa this year as the parade will travel down Yonge Street for the first time, ending as usual at St. Lawrence Market.

The 122nd edition of the parade is being held on Sunday, Nov. 22, starting at 12:30 p.m. at Christie Pits Park. The seven-kilometre route will travel across Bloor Street and down Yonge Street before making it’s way to its final destination with the first floats arriving at the market just after 2 p.m.

There are 23 floats in this year’s parade, including nine new ones, as well as 17 marching bands, acrobats and other performers.

Several rotating road closures are scheduled to take place on Nov. 22, beginning in the hours before the parade and ending around 7 p.m. to accommodate the large number of floats, marching bands and participants. Click here for a full list.

You can also watch the parade on CityNews 24/7, Citytv and Citytv+ starting at 2 p.m. with a look at some of the most festive moments from the big event.

The route for the Toronto Santa Claus Parade in 2026. (Image credit: Original Santa Claus Parade)

The Holly Jolly Fun Run 5K will also be happening prior to the parade. It starts at 11:45 a.m. at 300 Bloor Street West. The five-kilometre race raises money and spots are still available for runners.

St. Lawrence Winter Market

Cap off the Santa Claus Parade by heading to the 3rd annual Winter Market at the St. Lawrence Market.

Happening from Thursdays though Sundays during the Christmas season, the outdoor event on Market street will feature local vendors, handcrafted gifts and specialty products.

Santa Claus will also be on hand every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for free photos along with live music and entertainment.

You can find more details on their website.

Harbourfront Centre tree lighting

Watch as a 33-foot holiday tree in Toronto’s waterfront lights up the night sky on Friday. It officially kicks off Harbourfront Centre’s Harbourfrost.

Beloved holiday characters will be on hand alongside crackling fire pits that you can sit at and enjoy some live entertainment.

Harbourfrost will continue through the holiday season until December 20. There will be different events every weekend alongside the festive train ride called the Redpath Express.

The free tree lighting will start at 6:45 p.m.

You can find all the details on their website. The event will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Book Sale at the Toronto Reference Library

Find cheap books, CDs, DVDs, and other items at the annual Toronto Reference Library Christmas Book Sale.

There will be fiction, non-fiction artbooks, cookbooks and more, all for $1 or less.

It’s happening at Beeton Hall in the Toronto Reference Library, starting on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s $2 admission for Thursday but is free on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Lights

Watch Yorkville light up the night with the annual Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic event. The free outdoor concert and lighting ceremony is happening on Cumberland Street and the Village of Yorkville Park Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The celebration will feature a performance by Canadian jazz vocalist Molly Johnson.

The lights will stay lit all through the holiday season until Dec. 31.

TTC/GO Transit closures

Line 2 Saturday closure

Subway service on Line 2 between St George to Broadview stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday for planned signal work.

Lakeshore East GO service adjustment

On Saturday, GO train service will run on an hourly schedule between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station. Regular service will resume on Sunday.

Stouffville GO service adjustment

On Saturday, Nov. 21, planned construction is taking place on the Stouffville line.

GO trains will run between Old Elm/Mount Joy GO and Scarborough GO.

Lakeshore East hourly train service to Union Station will be available at Scarborough GO.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus parade starts at 12:30 p.m. The following road closures will take place:

Queens Park, from Charles Street to Bloor Street, at 6 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Clinton Street, at 7 a.m.

Christie Street, from Bloor Street to Barton Avenue, at 7 a.m.

Bloor Street, from Clinton Street to Church Street, at 9:30 a.m.

Avenue Road, from Davenport Road to Bloor Street West, at 9:30 a.m.

Yonge Street, from Cumberland Street to Adelaide Street East, at 10 a.m.

Wellington Street East, from Yonge Street to Church Street, at 10 a.m.

St. George Street, from Sussex Avenue to Price Arthur Avenue, at 10:30 a.m.

Richmond Street, from Victoria Street to Simcoe Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Queen Street to Front Street, at 11 a.m.

Wellington Street West, from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street, at 11 a.m.

Bay Street, from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard, at 11 a.m.

Yonge Street, from Adelaide Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard, at 11 a.m.

Front Street West, from Simcoe Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Jarvis Street, from King Street to Lake Shore Boulevard, at 11 a.m.

Wellesley Street East, from Church Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

College Street, from Church Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

Dundas Street West, from Church Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

Gerrard Steet East, from Church Street to Bay Street, at 11 a.m.

York Street, from Richmond Street to Front Street, at 11 a.m.

Adelaide Street, from Simcoe Street to York Street, at 11 a.m.

King Street West, from Simcoe Street to York Street, at 11 a.m.

Church Street, from King Street to The Esplanade, at 11 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Dovercourt Road to Ossington Avenue, at 11:30 a.m.

Bay Street, Cumberland Street to Charles Street West, at 11:30 a.m.

Bathurst Street, from Lennox Street to London Street, at 12 p.m.

Spadina Avenue, from Sussex Avenue to Lowther Avenue, at 12 p.m.

The towing of vehicles parked along the parade route will begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Ongoing road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.