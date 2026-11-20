Durham Regional Police have arrested two men from Clarington in connection with a theft at an Ajax construction site that occurred on Nov. 12.

Police were called to the site in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Clements Road West and launched an investigation.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday at a residence in Clarington and seized a firearm and a quantity of narcotics.

Christopher Blanchard, 43, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Justin Coburn, 29, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, and breach of probation. He was also arrested on another outstanding warrant for similar offences.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

After the arrest of the two men, investigators found the stolen property connected with the original theft investigation at another address. The recovered property is valued at approximately $3,000.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact police.