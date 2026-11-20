A 17-year-old Oshawa male is facing several charges after a vehicle exploded and caught fire at the Ajax GO Station parking garage late Thursday night.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to assist first responders at the GO station, located at 100 Westney Rd. S., at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle inside the GO Transit parking garage that had exploded and become fully engulfed in flames. During their response, police located a male in the area whose behaviour and condition raised suspicion that he had been in close proximity to the blast.

Investigators later determined the suspect had allegedly smashed the vehicle’s window before the explosion occurred. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said no injuries were reported.

A 17-year-old male from Oshawa has been charged with arson, mischief over $5,000, possession of incendiary material and mischief under $5,000.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was held for a bail hearing.

Police have not released details about the vehicle owner, the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, or a possible motive for the alleged arson.