The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have charged a 60-year-old man after a pedestrian who was rollerblading was struck and killed in a collision in Ajax over the summer.

Officers were called to the area of Salem Road and Chambers Drive at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, following reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

Police say a 2027 Freightliner, driven by a 60‑year‑old man, was exiting the westbound Hwy. 401 off‑ramp at Salem Road when it made a right turn and struck a pedestrian who was on rollerblades.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver cooperated with the investigation, police noted at the time.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, authorities charged the transport truck driver from Gananoque, Ont., with careless driving.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.