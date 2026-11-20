The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says food and snack maker Mondelez Canada has issued a national recall of Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy bars due to undeclared pistachio, which can cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The federal agency says 14.5 gram individual treat-size bars are being recalled, along with boxes of 45 and 90 count Favourites Fun Treats Treat Size Bars bearing the best before dates of January 3, 2027 and January 4, 2027.

The box of 45 bears the UPC code 0 61200 01984 1 while the box of 90 has the UPC code 0 61200 01986 5.

It’s unclear whether anyone has been hospitalized, but the CFIA says the recall was triggered after someone suffered a reaction after consuming the product.

“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the CFIA said in a release issued Friday. “Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”

The latest recall comes on the heels of a similar one issued in July when an alert was issued for Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar due to the presence of pistachio, which wasn’t declared on the label.