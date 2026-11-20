CALGARY — A Calgary man admitted in court Friday to posting an online threat to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Jamie Dacosta pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to kill the prime minister as well as offences involving a city business and its staff.

The 31-year-old was arrested in September after the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team learned of a threat on YouTube.

“We are going to Ottawa. If you can’t afford the gas, someone will help you pay for gas,” said Dacosta, in a YouTube post that was played in court.

“We’re gonna go kick in the door and bust out the four-four. You heard me. We’re gonna go slaughter Mark Carney – the clown and his carnival. This ain’t a circus no more, punk. We’re coming for you and your children.”

In another post, Dacosta threatened to slit the prime minister’s throat and harm his family.

Dacosta’s last post was made a few days before Carney was scheduled to visit Red Deer, north of Calgary. Police quickly made an arrest.

Sitting in court, Dacosta yawned and laughed as his posts were shown in court.

A judge was told that Calgary police had warned Dacosta back in March after he posted in a TikTok video that he was going to mutilate Carney and kill one of the prime minister’s children.

Defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli asked the court for a pre-sentence report. He also acknowledged his client’s comments were alarming.

“He didn’t try to put them under someone else’s IP address. He made it very clear this is me, this is what I’m saying and I’ll say it again and again,” Iovinelli told reporters outside of court.

“This really screams out that there is some sort of mental illness and my client should be assessed.”

Dacosta also admitted to uttering threats, extortion and mischief at a tire shop, where he was seen on video smashing windows with an axe.

The case is back in court on Feb. 4.

Iovinelli said that gives the Crown prosecutor time to find out if Carney wishes to give a victim impact statement for sentencing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press