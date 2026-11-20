Programs that once helped kids’ dreams take flight are now being grounded.

Thanks to an ongoing fiscal review, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) says that, starting Saturday, Nov. 21, all cadet activities across the country will be paused, except for the core weekly parades.

That means for the 12- to 18-year-old youths enrolled, there won’t be any more weekend trips to museums, playing in the band, practicing survival skills, or learning to fly planes.

(Cadets Canada Image)

Patrick Shea used to teach teens to fly.

“I call it some of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and frankly some of the scariest experiences of my life,” Shea said.

He says that from the perspective of the Canadian Armed Forces, the cuts are understandable.

“Their job is to defend this country,” he said.

“They don’t see the cadets as directly contributing to the defence of this country.”

(File Image)

This is not something he agrees with, and he says the CAF has underestimated how much Canadians care about cadets.

A petition to reverse the decision gained close to 5,000 signatures in just hours.

One of those who signed it is parent Lesia Payne, whose oldest son has been working towards getting his pilot’s licence with his squadron in Vernon, B.C. This could now be at risk.

“In order to get the training that you need for those activities, those are all extracurricular programs that are in addition to the weekly training nights,” Payne said.

Speaking about the benefits of the programming, Shea says it gives kids experiences that many of them would otherwise never access.

“A good chunk of them, their parent is working two jobs to keep the child clothed and fed. So travelling and organized sports is not necessarily something that they can expect. This program gives them that.”

The benefits of cadet programs aren’t just anecdotal, either.

A report published by the federal government in March found that for every $1 spent on a cadet, the social return on investment ranges from $19.85 to $41.15.

“How can you not think that is a spectacular return on your money?” Shea said.

The CAF says this pause on activities will last until at least March 2027, though there’s concern that will get extended.

“These kids are only 16 years old once,” Shea said.

“You can’t just postpone these activities for a couple of years and see if they can do it then, because they age out of this program by 19.”