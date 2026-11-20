Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a child was attacked by a coyote in a park in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and The Bridle Path on Thursday.

The attack took place just after 11:30 a.m. in Edward Gardens. The child was dragged some distance before bystanders were able to scare off the animal.

Officers responded to the park but the coyote was not located.

Police are reminding the public to call 3-1-1 if they encounter a coyote or 9-1-1 if a person or pet is being attacked by a coyote.

As per the City of Toronto’s website, coyotes do not generally pose a danger to people but can be dangerous to pets.

In order to avoid negative encounters with coyotes, the city advises a number of preventative measures including never feeding them, keeping dogs leashed in public, picking up after your dog and containing and disposing garbage properly.

Click here for more information about coyote safety and how to keep yourself and your pets safe.