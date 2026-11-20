NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ding dong — the Girl Scout cookies are here!

Whether delivered door to door, sold outside a grocery store or even dropped by drones, the arrival of Girl Scout cookie season is a time-honored tradition that people anticipate for months.

More than century ago, a simple idea of a bake sale run by a Muskogee, Oklahoma, troop of Girl Scouts spread in a grassroots way across the country. In a few years, troops were sharing homemade recipes for shortbread cookies that could be easily baked, wrapped in wax paper and sold for a quarter a dozen. Today hundreds of thousands of scouts sell cookies each year, giving them entrepreneurial experience and money to fund troop activities.

As a former scout and scout leader, the cookies were a staple in my house: stacked up by the hundreds in our hallway, hauled from one Kmart to another, peddled and pushed at every shopper or distant relative or random passerby.

Through sleet, snow, wind and rain, I would be out selling cookies multiple nights and weekends, often poorly calculating change by doing math on my mittened fingers. These days, scouts are more often swiping a credit card or holding up a QR code. No more counting out quarters from a cash box.

As a leader, I watched scouts learn to find their voice when approaching an adult with a box or an order sheet. Some kids just enjoyed counting sales and inventory or competing for who could sell the most. A portion of each sale helps fund camps, trips, community projects and other activities. I could rely on cookie sale proceeds to make sure everyone in our troop got an opportunity to go camping, even if their family couldn’t afford it.

Wanna start a lively discussion? Ask a crowd which is the best Girl Scout cookie flavor. People hold steadfast to the cookies they grew up eating, whether it’s the hugely popular Thin Mints, the shortbreads perfect for a cup of tea, the chocolate-covered peanut butter cookies or the caramel and coconut circles. My favorite has always been the Tagalongs, so don’t come at me.

Today there are more ways to enjoy Girl Scout cookies. They’ve had gluten-free, nut-free and vegan versions and even ones that dogs can enjoy. Plenty of other brands have tried to jump aboard the train with products like cookie-scented candles, Thin Mint-flavored coffee, Lemon-Up doughnuts and yes, even a line of shampoo, deodorant and body washes that smells remarkably like Do-si-dos.

The secret to the cookie success was only marginally about the crumbly, crunchy treat that keeps people buying them. The true pleasure was a little charitable giving, packaged in a reward for yourself.

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Part of a recurring series, “American Objects,” marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. For more American objects, click here. For more stories on the anniversary, click here.

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press