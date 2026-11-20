Toronto police have laid almost 30 charges against eight people in connection with a series of distraction thefts across the city.

Investigators say between October 28 and November 2 of this year, elderly victims were approached by the suspects, who engaged them in conversation before allegedly stealing jewellery from them. In some cases, police say, force was used when the jewellery could not be removed easily.

The Major Crime Unit within 31 Division was able to identify a vehicle allegedly linked to the distraction thefts, and on November 2, the vehicle was located and a man and a woman were arrested.

Alex Stoian, 21, and Cristina Miclescu, 21, both of no fixed address, are each facing seven theft-related charges along with one count of robbery with violence.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area which resulted in six other arrests and a large quantity of jewellery seized.

Bermondo-Mexicano Alexandru, 28, of Toronto, Beatrice Dutu, 23, of Toronto, Raul Alexandru, 21, Luminita Paun, 40, Ion Stoian, 42, and a 17-year-old female have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.