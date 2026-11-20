Thirteen years later, and Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here.

Set in the fictional U.S. state of Leonida (based on Florida), players can move through the storyline of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they try to complete the missions.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Chad Habel, senior lecture at Adelaide University and production director at Bad Plan Studios, as well as Andrei Zanescu, a post-doctorate research fellow at Concordia University. They discuss whether or not GTA 6 is the final return of monoculture, and what kind of economic ripple effect the game will create.

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