REGINA — At the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, which is set to become Canada’s next national museum, one display case is glaringly empty.

The large wood and glass cabinet is supposed to show “Weapons of the Plains,” but the only things inside are wall labels and empty hooks.

Vintage RCMP carbines and revolvers used over 140 years ago are no longer on display. And gone are the antique rifles used by Prairie settlers and Indigenous people.

All other displays have had guns removed too.

The centre, known for its vintage memorabilia and tales of true crime, says the weapons have been locked away.

The federal government announced earlier this month that it plans to designate the centre a national museum. Ottawa’s budget says the centre is to receive $3 million in annual funding for national designation.

Sam Karikas, the centre’s CEO, said the guns were removed a year ago to comply with provincial firearms regulations. The RCMP owns the weapons and provided them on loan.

“In order to have them on display, we would need to alter the firearms, which the RCMP doesn’t want to do,” Karikas said in an email.

“We’re currently working on solutions and are hoping to have printed replicas introduced early in the new year.”

One firearm removed from the museum is the rifle of Sam Steele, a prominent Mountie who helped bring law to the West in the 1870s.

Also gone is the RCMP’s centennial rifle, made in 1973 to mark the force’s 100th anniversary.

A 1920s machine gun, gas guns from the 1960s and a harpoon gun used in a former northern detachment were placed in storage. Even a pistol from a modern-day duty belt was taken out of the museum.

Still on display are some swords, batons, homemade weapons used in the Regina riot of 1935, and a bow and arrow from 1876. There’s also memorabilia from Métis leader Louis Riel, including his knife, crucifix, Bible and revolver holster.

RCMP said their historical collections unit removed the guns to be in compliance with a decision made by both the Saskatchewan Firearms Office and federal firearms legislation.

“The firearms in the collection are stored in an RCMP secured vault for storage,” Mounties said in an emailed statement.

In response to questions to the firearms office, a spokesperson from Premier Scott Moe’s office said Saskatchewan’s regulations align with Ottawa’s and don’t impose additional requirements.

“It is more likely that the RCMP Heritage Centre’s issue arises from requirements or standards established by the Museum Association of Saskatchewan, rather than from any provincial government body, provincial legislation or regulations,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Emma Morris, executive director of the museum association, said it doesn’t regulate firearms but provides recommendations.

Federal regulations state museums with guns on display must have a valid firearms business licence and all staff must have a valid possession and acquisition licence.

Regulations also require a gun on display to be secured by a metal bar and with a chain or metal cable that passes through the trigger guard. A firearm should also be rendered inoperable by a secure locking device.

Morris added that the regulations don’t say whether a firearm should be deactivated, which requires permanent alteration making it inoperable.

“We really don’t want somebody to steal a firearm and use it to hold up a gas station or a school and cause a very real threat in their community,” she said. “There is that liability risk.”

The association previously flagged a case where nine handguns were stolen from a Saskatchewan museum.

Morris said she has no details on when or where that theft happened, as it was before her time as executive director.

Other museums in the province currently display guns, including the Saskatoon Police Museum.

A spokesperson with the Saskatoon force said those firearms were rendered inoperable before being placed in locked cabinets.

Meanwhile, Karikas said she’s looking forward to the centre becoming a national museum. It would be the country’s 10th national museum and the second in Western Canada.

The federal funding would also help it enhance services, she said.

“We have a lot of room to grow in the stories that we’re telling, particularly around more of the complex nature of what happens at the time of colonialization,” Karikas said.

“We would not be at 160 years of Confederation were it not for the establishment of the North West Mounted Police. With that, of course, comes a whole lot of complexity and colonial stories of what that looks like.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press