A 64-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with historical sexual assault allegations dating back more than 10 years.

Toronto police say a man met the victim, who was a minor, in the Burnamthorpe Road and The East Mall area and allegedly sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions inside his home between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2020.

Investigators have charged Mario Cirillo with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, three counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, and invitation to sexual touching with someone under 16 years of age.

Police have released his image and believe there may be other alleged victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.