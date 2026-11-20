A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene, in East York Friday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Mortimer and Durant avenues just after 3 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A 40-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle and the driver involved did not remain at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Both lanes are closed on Mortimer at Durant as police investigate.