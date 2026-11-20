Let’s get one thing out of the way from the jump: The Toronto Maple Leafs are not some elite roster being coached into the league’s basement by head coach Jim Hiller.

Playoffs was always the best-case scenario, though I believed that to be possible for this team. The Leafs are a mid team in a league with maybe 20 of them, and their results are truly the worst-case scenario of all the possible outcomes.

Still, their results are worse than the talent they roll out each night. That it’s happened while Auston Matthews is sixth in NHL scoring and winning puck battles all over the rink seemed like the least-likely possible result in September.

And so, here we are. By points percentage, the Leafs are 29th of 32 teams through a quarter of the season, and it’s gone from “It’s getting late early” to “It’s too late” like the flipping of a light switch. The players might not yet believe that, but the math is getting awfully tough to contend with.

Whatever the perception from whatever the angle, they’re not where they expected to be. Hiller is under the microscope now, and so it seems like the right time to assess how he’s lead the team to where they are, what can change, and what that means for this season in general.

Stand behind his decisions

I’ve come to believe that the Leafs head coach simply cannot care about what anyone says, not the media, the players on the team, not the fans in the stands.

When Hiller decided to bench Gavin McKenna for half a game early in the season, he was well within his right to do so, and there was plenty he could’ve pointed to as the reasons. He could’ve said a dozen different things. “Until he learns to take care of the puck, he’s gonna watch a lot of hockey.” “He didn’t have it tonight, he’s a great player, if he’s going tomorrow, he’ll play.”

Instead, we got that wishy-washy thing about losing him on the bench, the weird flow of the game, and he tried to pass it off as borderline unintentional. Of course it wasn’t, which would’ve been fine to say.

When John Tavares returned, he made the statement that JT could give them the most help from the wing. That lasted one game, partially because of the Colton Sissons injury, but still: if you believe that’s where he helps most, make the call and stick with it.

After what I’ll call the worst stretch of play of William Nylander’s career, he demoted him to a third line with Ryan Tverberg and Dakota Joshua. The second it was clear Nylander had his legs, Hiller threw the lines into the blender to get Nylander back up top (using nine different line combinations), and the Leafs offensive star played 22 minutes. The opening game plan didn’t last half the game.

None of these things show much confidence in his own decision-making, accountability seems temporary, and I don’t think that works with players today. Worse, this market jumps all over that stuff (see: the column you’re reading).

The worst part is that the flip-flopping takes away from a greater point: that he’s been right. Say what you will about McKenna (more on this in a second), his first 20 games had some lean learning moments, Tavares has gotten slower, and Nylander has struggled. If you’re gonna deal with those things, commit to them. Otherwise, your words and temporary attempts at accountability won’t hold water.

Handling of the goalies

There are always things behind the scenes we don’t know about, and in the case of not pulling Bobrovsky, I have to believe Hiller has had his hands tied. Maybe the sports science department has said they can’t put Anthony Stolarz in mid-game. Maybe management has said you can’t pull the guy we just gave the keys to the crease. Maybe … something? Because without that belief, I’d call his unwillingness to pull his goalie baffling.

I won’t go into Bobrovsky’s numbers, but if he gets pulled in Seattle after a rocky start, or against Chicago, or against Buffalo, or, or, or … the Leafs probably have a few more points.

The confidence to say “We didn’t think Bob was ready to go tonight” would’ve been a statement, and maybe the goalie wouldn’t have liked it, but it could’ve changed the tangible results while demonstrating that aforementioned conviction. Seven times this year, they’ve been within a goal of tying the game in the third when they’ve given up the next goal, and six times it’s been Bobrovsky in net (and that doesn’t count the extremely late Seattle loss).

They’ve been going to Stolarz more lately, which has been good, but they waited too long to play the guy who’s played better.

Handling of Gavin McKenna

As I mentioned earlier, McKenna has not been perfect. However, everything he was touted to be offensively, he has shown. He already sees the ice like few players in the league, and when he’s been given time and space, he’s made defences pay. Among players averaging under 14 minutes per game, he’s tied for the lead in points. Having him off the top power-play unit and the power play’s success going directly in the tank for the month of November since … I think those things are related.

That he’s yet to play a shift in overtime is one thing — a risk-averse, borderline fear-addled thing, at that — is shocking. But to keep saying that he almost got out (“He’s been up at times, but we’ve called him off, want to make sure he’s ready” etc.) has made it more confounding. Do you want him out there or not?

To me, you immediately pair him with Matthews (who’s great both ways), let Nylander cook with Easton Cowan, and work Roslovic in as need be while you wait for the return of Kirill Marchenko.

Whether this is fair or not, I don’t know, but it at least feels like a coach who’s afraid to lose more than pushing to win.

McKenna has turned the puck over a ton. And as evidenced by a glaringly bad moment against L.A., he’s hesitant to head into contact with much bigger, more physical NHLers just yet. But like the slighter-built talents in the league before him (Marner, Kane, Kucherov), these guys learn their ways to being dangerous through time and reps, and McKenna has made progress. The past few games, he’s been smarter at eliminating the risky plays, and has had solid puck touches as he’s moved up through the neutral zone and into the O-zone. It’s been better.

I actually don’t think McKenna needs much more ice time than he has played; he should just be getting the type of ice time where he can be effective. Because he’s cleaned up the turnovers lately, it might be time to reward him with more offensive linemates. He’s on the power play now, and that’s good, but how about some overtime shifts next?

In sum

Hiller knows hockey, he’s worked with Mike Babcock and DJ Smith and has Daniel Alfredsson beside him the coaches office. I don’t think he’s full of bad ideas, nor do I think that the Leafs can’t turn things around based on those ideas.

Nor do I think bringing in some other coach is likely. No team wants to pay three coaches, nobody can make the Leafs’ aged D-corps faster, and the hole might be too deep to dig out from. I have no idea how long his leash is, but it’s just really hard to see a change coming, whether fans think it should or not.

But it’s clear that a wishy-washy start hasn’t allowed him to dig in, to plant a flag and to lead with conviction. To say, “This is who I am, this is what I expect, and if you don’t rise to my standards, you’ll be on the outside looking in.”

Once the standard has been set — or in this case, the lack of a standard — it’s awfully hard to claw it back. But the coach has to start somewhere, and the players need clarity on what their group is supposed to be. It would’ve been easier to make that happen months ago, but as a version of the old saying goes: the best time to plant a tree was yesterday; the next-best time is today.

Play Stolarz, play McKenna, get Marchenko back, challenge close plays, stick your neck out there. Stick your neck out there! The lifespan of a coach can be short, so you might as well coach by what you believe and stick to it. That is, provided, you believe in something.