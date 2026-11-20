Ontario Liberals wrap up a long leadership race Saturday, and, they hope, an even longer stretch without a long-term leader, as the party gets set to name the person they have selected to shepherd them into the next election.

That general election may not come until 2030, which should provide a lot of time for the next leader of the third-place party to introduce themselves to Ontarians. The candidates are all relatively unknown, with polling suggesting the general public is not familiar with any of them.

There’s Lee Fairclough, currently in the Liberal caucus in the legislature and a former hospital executive; Navdeep Bains, a former federal cabinet minister and Rogers executive; Stephanie Bowman, a caucus member and former bank executive; and Dylan Marando, a former political staffer and strategist.

Voting concludes Friday under a ranked ballot system, and when the results are revealed Saturday at a downtown Toronto event, many expect it to come down to two people — though few are certain about who will prevail.

“I think ultimately it will come down to Lee and Nav,” said Blue Knox, a longtime Liberal strategist who is staying neutral in this contest.

“This is still a close race, and I don’t think there’s anybody in the party who is 100 per cent confident any one candidate is going to win, which is really exciting.”

Already, the next leader will start off on good footing, likely able to unite the party behind them, Knox suggested.

“The tone and tenor of this race has been much more amicable than the last leadership, which is very useful in several ways,” she said.

“After any leadership, looking back on them historically, no matter how contentious or non-contentious they were, at the end of the day, someone gets elected, and the Liberal team needs to come together, but that can be a lot tougher when the debate has been a little bit more tense.”

The 2023 leadership race that crowned Bonnie Crombie leader saw friction between her and runner-up Nate Erskine-Smith, who had signalled he wanted to run again this time but failed to win a local nomination race.

Crombie resigned after about two years in the top job, after a lukewarm show of support at an annual general meeting. The previous leader, Steven Del Duca, was also in the role for about two years, resigning after a disappointing showing in the 2022 provincial election.

Neither Crombie nor Del Duca had a seat in the legislature when they became leader, and neither managed to win one in an election.

The question of whether or not the next leader should have a seat has come up in this race, with the two current caucus members — Fairclough and Bowman — making the case that it matters a lot.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser, who is also remaining neutral in the race, said if the next leader doesn’t have a seat, they need to at least know how they will get there.

“You need to have a plan to get a seat,” Fraser said. “Doesn’t (mean) you have to have one right away, but you need to have a plan because the last two leaders didn’t really have a plan, and it didn’t work out so well.”

The most important jobs for the next Liberal leader are to travel the province and talk to Ontarians outside the legislature, Fraser said. It’s not enough to oppose Premier Doug Ford, the party has to develop policies that present a credible alternative, he said.

The party has been in relative political wilderness since 2018, when 15 years in power ended in the Liberals not just losing to Ford’s Progressive Conservatives, but losing official party status. They grew their ranks in the 2025 election to 14 members and regained that status, which affords them more resources and more speaking time in the legislature.

It’s a good start, but the path to becoming premier often takes more than one election cycle, Fraser cautioned. He worked for former premier Dalton McGuinty, who was elected premier seven years after winning the party leadership.

About 55,000 party members were eligible to vote, a number the party says is double their membership before the race. However, it still represents about half the size of the party membership before the previous leadership race in 2023.