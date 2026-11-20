SAULT STE. MARIE — Ontario and the federal government say they’re committing $250 million to help build a new port in Sault Ste. Marie on the north shore of the Saint Marys River.

The province says the project will see the construction of two docking berths, a transload yard to transfer cargo from ships to rail, and other infrastructure to move goods between northern and southern Ontario, Quebec and overseas markets.

Ottawa is providing $125 million through the Trade Diversification Corridors Fund, a $5 billion fund aimed at doubling non-U.S. exports, while the province makes up the difference through a repayable financing loan.

In a news release, the province says the new port will serve as a gateway in the Great Lakes and support mining, steelmaking and critical mineral development in northern Ontario, including the Ring of Fire region.

The Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority leads development of the project, which aims to be online by 2029 and reach full capacity by 2031.

The port authority signed a partnership last year with Sault Ste. Marie to advance the transportation hub and the city committed $15 million to the project in July.

The federal government says the port fills a vital gap in Ontario’s trade infrastructure, and is set to be the region’s first public, multi-user marine port between Thunder Bay and southern Ontario.

In a news release, Ottawa says the port is expected to be able to move more than 3.5 million metric tonnes of cargo annually once fully operational.

Premier Doug Ford is framing the project as a way to expand markets for Ontario businesses as the United States has become a less-reliable trading partner.

“With U.S. tariffs threatening Canadian jobs and industries, there has never been a more important time to build for the future and invest in infrastructure that will help Canadian businesses diversify,” Ford wrote in a statement.

Federal transport minister Steven MacKinnon says the project will “reinforce Canada’s position as a reliable and competitive trading nation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press