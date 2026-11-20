An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is facing charges, including failure to remain at the scene of an accident, in connection to an Orillia collision between a school bus and a dump truck back in April.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, said he had reasonable grounds to believe the officer allegedly committed criminal offences in relation to the collision.

The SIU said the incident happened on April 16 when an officer driving an unmarked OPP vehicle was stopped partially in a live lane of traffic while attempted to merge onto Highway 11 at Forestview Road.

Subsequently, there was a collision involving a school bus and a dump truck. A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Const. Alvin Morrison is now facing three charges in connection to the collision: dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and breach of trust.

Morrison is set to appear in court on Dec. 8.