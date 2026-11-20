A coroner’s inquest into the fatal shooting of a Black man by a police officer is hearing that police did not anticipate several factors, including the man’s previous victimization.

Peel Regional Police detective Jason Sweeting said Francique’s pace was faster than anticipated when he left his home and this caused a delay in police response.

Officers were planning to block his vehicle using an unmarked police car to arrest Francique.

Sweeting said the arrest plan for Jamal Francique in 2020 did not account for the speed at which he would walk from his home to his car.

Officers believed they would arrest Francique before he got into his car.

Instead, it turned into a high-risk takedown, which occurred once Francique arrived at his vehicle, entered it and then put it into motion, the inquest heard.

Francique, a 28-year-old Black man, was shot during an attempted arrest at a Mississauga, Ont., townhouse complex on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020.

He died in hospital days later.

The inquest has heard that there was no urgency for police to rush Francique’s arrest in 2020 since he was only observed breaching conditions of his bail, a non-violent offence, days prior.

Police also had no information that he was engaged in drug trafficking, possessed a firearm or was a flight risk, the inquest heard.

Asked by Sabrina Shillingford, counsel for Derek Francique, the man’s father, if officers were aware that Francique was a victim of a shooting following an ambush in 2017, Sweeting said it “rings a bell.”

Sweeting agreed that the plan hinged on an “element of surprise” to keep control of the situation as the arrest was being made.

“You’d agree that somebody who had been a previous victim of a crime wherein they were ambushed and shot at may be more susceptible to fleeing in such circumstances, is that fair?” Shillingford asked.

“Yeah, possibly,” Sweeting said.