Sales of “Grand Theft Auto VI” are skyrocketing, as gamers’ insatiable appetite for the series continues.

The game, which launched on Thursday, has hit $2.36 billion in revenue with approximately 24.6 million units sold, according to Sensor Tower, which is a market research firm that tracks mobile apps, digital advertising and consumer behavior online.

Earlier this month, the PlayStation blog said that “GTA VI” was the most preordered game in the history of its namesake store. Due to the demand, PlayStation said that it was teaming with Rockstar Games to allow players to start preloading the game nine days early, so that they’d be ready to play on launch day.

“GTA VI” is the latest installment in the hyperviolent, open-world video game series that has skewered American culture with fictionalized versions of New York and Los Angeles and is now returning to its sun-baked version of Miami — Vice City.

It’s the first new “GTA” game in 13 years, with the story of “GTA VI” centered on a couple trying to improve their circumstances through crime. Early reviews for the game have noted that it has a depth of relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups and bank robberies.

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise has sold more than 470 million units globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive. “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press