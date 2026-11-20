Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is set to meet with representatives of Stellantis, the Ontario government and Unifor again today behind closed doors.

The sit-down comes as Joly says the automaker can either keep its Brampton, Ont. plant open rather than selling it to defence contractor Roshel, or face a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from the federal government.

Stellantis has said it intends to repay $24 million in federal government support received for the Brampton facility’s retooling plan, while Joly says the company would be the hook for “hundreds of millions of dollars” by selling the plant to Roshel.

The automaker says its global CEO Antonio Filosa and Stellantis Canada president and CEO Trevor Longley will represent the company during the meeting.

The parties declined to provide details on the meeting’s location and Joly’s office says she will not speak with media after it concludes. Roshel was not invited to participate.

Last week, Joly said she was still in “solution mode” to prevent the facility’s sale to the Brampton-based armoured vehicle manufacturer and that Ottawa has offered an “aggressive package” that it hopes can convince Stellantis to change course.

Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli has said there are supports available to Stellantis if it can “buy some time” rather than moving forward with the sale, which is expected to close before the end of this year.