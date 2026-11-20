King Street West will be undergoing major infrastructure work over the next year, causing interruptions for drivers and TTC riders.

Starting Monday and continuing through until winter 2027, the TTC and the City of Toronto will be replacing aging watermain infrastructure and renewing streetcar tracks.

The construction will start between Dufferin Street and Close Avenue and continue all the way to University, but work will not be happening all at the same time.

Here is the current schedule, according to the City:

Dufferin Street to Close Avenue: Monday, November 23 to Fall 2027;

Spadina Avenue to Portland Street: As early as December to Summer 2027;

Bathurst Street to Shaw Street: Spring 2027 to late 2027;

King Street West and York Street intersection: Summer 2027;

Charlotte Street to University Avenue: Fall to Winter 2027.

There will be temporary traffic restrictions, lane reductions and intersection closures at various stages of the construction project and the city will be implementing a range of measures to help keep traffic moving, including TTC route diversions, traffic signal adjustments and the presence of control personnel.

Starting Monday, 504/304 King streetcars will divert to Queen Street West between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue, but as early as December the streetcars will stay on Queen until Spadina once the construction between Portland and Spadina begins.

For the first two phases of the project, between Dufferin and Close, and between Spadina and Portland, only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during the watermain replacement work. However during streetcar track work, only one lane of traffic will be open in one direction.

Intermittent intersections closures may also be required between Close and Dufferin so intersecting streets may be converted to two-way traffic.