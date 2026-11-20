You might remember how Ross from the sitcom Friends reacted when he learned that Rachel, his former girlfriend, was dating Joey, his long-time friend and confidant. “I’m fine,” in a high-pitched, unconvincing tone. That is how U.S. authorities have sounded after days of back-to-back outages hit multiple systems, including major banks and frontline applications, with ripples reaching well beyond North America. Sort of like a contagious flu spreading through.

The symptoms: three weeks, one very bad stretch

Oct 20 (Google Cloud): A power event at a London data center impacted 38 services, disrupting UK banking apps (e.g., Revolut, Lloyds), court video systems, and delivery services, with a second outage hitting Revolut a week later.

Nov 12–13 (Microsoft 365 / Exchange Online): A 24-hour global outage caused by a latent Windows CPU/memory defect, a Teams failover traffic spike, and offline gateway capacity disrupted hospitals, rail, and email worldwide.

Nov 13 (FAA): A routine router replacement caused a system overload, leading to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years and thousands of canceled/delayed flights.

Nov 16 (Chase & Partner Banks): A data center hardware bug at JPMorgan Chase slowed transaction processing and delayed online account and Zelle payment access across multiple U.S. banks.

Notice the pattern in the official statements: not a cyberattack, not a cyberattack, not a cyberattack. Reassuring, in a high-pitched “I’m fine” Ross Geller sort of way.

Not just a North American problem

The FAA ground stop and the Chase failure were U.S. events, but the other big failures reached much further.

Microsoft’s outage crossed borders.

It began in North America on November 12 and spread across the Asia-Pacific region, affecting Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and Copilot. According to Downdetector, it knocked out Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, with users hit across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa. Because it ran for the better part of a day, it followed the sun. Outage reports spiked as employees began their workdays across Asia and Europe.

The local effects varied:

India: Airlines warned that customer queries might not be getting through. IndiGo said its flight operations were unaffected, though email support was hit.

Canada: The outage landed on Thursday afternoon, Eastern time, and hospitals, transit, governments and universities all lost email and, in some cases, Teams.

Australia: The country’s spy agency and federal police were among the organizations caught up in the outage. The Cyber Security Minister said Microsoft did not suspect a cyberattack.

Japan: A senior government spokesman said the outage was affecting the government’s information system infrastructure.

The Philippines: The Supreme Court said some of its operations were affected, including email responses.

The UK: A top trade union said the disruption was having a “serious impact” on the country’s health care service.

Europe felt the Google Cloud failure

The October 20 incident began in a single London zone and was not a global Google Cloud failure. But the dependency chain went well beyond Britain. Revolut services, including card payments, transfers and currency exchange, were disrupted across Europe. The episode also drew attention to the dependence of European financial institutions on a small number of cloud infrastructure providers. That is a live regulatory issue in the EU, where the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) sets rules for financial firms’ technology resilience.

While the Chase and FAA outages were mostly U.S.-based, local server failures in the Microsoft and Google incidents demonstrated how quickly single points of failure can cascade globally.

So why is everything breaking at once?

The honest answer is that it may not be “at once” at all. Based on the reporting above, these look like separate failures that happened to land in the same few weeks, not one coordinated event. But the reasons they hurt so much are shared.

Concentration: A few key cloud providers power much of the digital economy. Single-point failures (like a London cloud zone or Microsoft gateway) disrupt global ecosystems spanning banks, courts, transit, and healthcare across multiple continents.

Latent bugs: Dormant defects can trigger major outages when rare combinations of heavy load and reduced capacity align.

Maintenance triggers: Routine work such as router replacements, software updates, or capacity shifts can cascade rapidly through tightly coupled systems.

Cascading failures: Standard isolation safeguards often fail to contain widespread outages, forcing broad shutdowns as precautions.

Ageing infrastructure: Legacy systems coupled with newer overlays lack tested contingency plans for major provider outages.

Deepening dependence: Adding complex layers, like automated AI workflows on top of core cloud infrastructure, amplifies the impact of future failures.

The “Outage Flu” is less a mysterious virus than a sign that modern infrastructure has become a monoculture. When systems share a dependency, one sneeze spreads, and in a connected world it spreads across oceans. Officials can keep saying “it was just a technical issue,” and they’re probably right. But the reassurance that it wasn’t a hack doesn’t change the uncomfortable fact: if an ordinary glitch can ground every flight in America, lock people out of their banks and stall hospital and government email from Toronto to Tokyo, a deliberate attack could do far worse.