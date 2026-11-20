U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada is feeling “emboldened” but his administration is working on a trade deal “that’s fair.”

In a wide-ranging news conference at the White House today, the president said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic summit in Shenzhen, China, and described the Canadian leader as “very nice.”

But Trump claimed Canada has been ripping off the United States and said it has been difficult to deal with.

The president also said that when Canada’s trade deficit with the United States is down to zero, he’ll be ready to talk.

Following Carney’s Wednesday meeting with Trump, the prime minister said a “very good trade arrangement” with the United States is possible but Canada won’t just sit around and wait.

Trump’s trade war with Canada escalated rapidly after negotiations between Ottawa and Washington fell apart in August.