Davis Schneider‘s time with the Toronto Blue Jays is likely over.

The Blue Jays chose to non-tender Schneider by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET contract-tender deadline, making him a free agent.

Schneider struggled greatly in 2026, bouncing between MLB and triple-A multiple times. He held a slash line of .145/.310/.315 with a .624 OPS, five home runs and 16 RBIs in 124 at-bats with the big-league club.

The utility player broke into the majors with Toronto in 2023 and played a key role in its run to the World Series in 2025.

The 2026 season was not just disappointing for Schneider, but for Toronto as a whole. The Blue Jays finished last in the AL East and now had eight arbitration-eligible players, including Schneider, to make decisions on.

Toronto ultimately tendered contracts to the other seven unsigned arbitration-eligible players, preventing them from hitting free agency.

Players tendered by their clubs are able to negotiate contracts through Jan. 8. If they don’t come to terms on a deal, they will be scheduled for an arbitration date to decide their 2027 contracts. However, these dates are subject to postponement pending the developing collective bargaining negotiations and potential lockout.

MLB Trade Rumors projects the seven tendered Blue Jays to make the following in arbitration:

Ernie Clement: $7.6 million

José Soriano: $5.6 million

Josh Smith: $3.7 million

Bowden Francis: $1.3 million

Spencer Arrighetti: $1.9 million

Louis Varland: $3.8 million

Nathan Lukes: $2.1 million

Last season, the Blue Jays came to terms with three of their four players and only went to an arbitration hearing with Eric Lauer.