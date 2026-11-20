TORONTO — Members of the Ontario Liberal party will learn Saturday who their next leader will be, after months of campaigning and weeks of voting. They have four contenders to choose from on their ranked ballots. Here are some facts about Lee Fairclough, Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman and Dylan Marando.





Lee Fairclough

Political experience: Beat a Progressive Conservative incumbent in the 2025 election to win a seat in the Ontario legislature representing Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

Career experience: Began her career as a radiation therapist at Princess Margaret hospital before moving into health-care management, ultimately serving as president of St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Personal: Represented Team Canada on the national women’s rugby team, and is the mom of two teenage boys.

Quote: “I think that this race is about bringing the change for Ontario that people are looking for, and that means serious government, and it means rebuilding our party from the grassroots up, so that we can be ready to take on the Conservatives and unify and direct all our energy at doing just that.”





Navdeep Bains

Political experience: Represented Mississauga ridings as a Liberal MP for 13 years, and served as federal minister of innovation, science and industry.

Career experience: Before entering politics he was a senior financial analyst at Ford Motor Company, and after leaving Parliament in 2021, he worked as an executive at CIBC and later at Rogers Communications.

Personal: Father to two daughters.

Quote: “The biggest misconception is that people believe I’m a front-runner. I’ve learned a long time ago not to take anything for granted and work hard.”





Stephanie Bowman

Political experience: Elected to the Ontario legislature in 2022 in Don Valley West.

Career experience: Accountant who had a long finance career before politics, including as a vice-president at CIBC and Scotiabank, and a board member of the Bank of Canada.

Personal: Mom of two.

Quote: “It’s all about the economy. People are worried. They’re facing a cost-of-living crisis, a housing-affordability crisis, and we need to build a strong economy with heart so we can pay for the public services we all rely on.”





Dylan Marando

Political experience: Worked as a senior adviser to former premier Dalton McGuinty and later worked as a policy adviser to former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Career experience: Worked in strategy and government affairs since leaving the Prime Minister’s Office in 2023.

Personal: The youngest in the race at 38 years old.

Quote: “Our job is not to oppose. Our job is to propose. We need to become an alternative to this government. We need to show that we are ready to govern, that we have a team that knows how to govern.”





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.

The Canadian Press