Driver arrested after vehicle flips into ravine north of The Junction
Posted November 21, 2026 9:22 am.
Toronto police arrested a driver after a single-vehicle crash north of The Junction early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive at approximately 7 a.m. for reports of a car crash.
Investigators told CityNews the vehicle flipped into a ravine and was unoccupied when officers arrived at the scene, but the driver was found shortly after.
They were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police clarified that the vehicle was not stolen and the driver is the registered owner. They were subsequently arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a crash.
Authorities could not confirm if heavy fog Saturday morning played a role in the collision.