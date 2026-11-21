Toronto police arrested a driver after a single-vehicle crash north of The Junction early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive at approximately 7 a.m. for reports of a car crash.

Investigators told CityNews the vehicle flipped into a ravine and was unoccupied when officers arrived at the scene, but the driver was found shortly after.

They were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police clarified that the vehicle was not stolen and the driver is the registered owner. They were subsequently arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

Authorities could not confirm if heavy fog Saturday morning played a role in the collision.