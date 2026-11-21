Male struck by vehicle in Scarborough, critically injured
Posted November 21, 2026 6:53 pm.
Last Updated November 21, 2026 8:29 pm.
A male is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
Officers say the injuries are life-threatening, and the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.
No further description on the male struck was immediately available.