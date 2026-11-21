MONTREAL — College and university students gathered in Montreal on Saturday to discuss and vote on the possibility of launching an indefinite general strike during their winter semester.

A general assembly started in the early afternoon at the Université du Québec à Montréal. The results of the vote will be announced at a press conference on Monday morning, said members of the student union coalition organizing the strike, the Coalition de résistance pour l’unité étudiante syndicale.

“The general assembly aims to organize the next steps in the struggle, to see what the students want to do, and whether we are moving toward an indefinite general strike,” Elki Mercier, coordinator for the coalition told media before the assembly.

Several thousand post-secondary students across Quebec were on strike from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 to demand reform of student financial aid and increased funding for institutions of higher education.

The rising discontent among Quebec students coincides with a global movement that has been particularly widespread in France for several weeks.

While visiting Montreal on Friday, newly elected Quebec Minister of Higher Education Elsie Lefebvre asked the students for a little patience.

“We have commitments that align with their demands, particularly on funding for internships. We want to review financial aid and we also have announcements that will be made, namely on student housing,” she told media.

“So I’m asking them to be patient. We’re going to work with them. My door is open for them to meet with me,” she added, noting that she has already met with some student associations since taking office.

Her response didn’t satisfy some students, who argued that the time for waiting is over.

“For 40 years, we’ve been told that there will be reforms, that there will be improvements. The time for patience is over. We must act, and we must act now,” said Mercier.

“Right now, this is not the time for patience. Students are struggling financially now. Students want to pursue their studies now,” she added.

Naïma Le Nédic, head of internal relations at the coalition, said students are fed up with being poor, and with watching facilities deteriorate and professors leave due to lack of funding.

“We’re seeing widespread frustration, and it’s clear that the only solution right now is an indefinite general strike,” she added.

Mercier, meanwhile, said it is difficult to balance school and life, giving the example of students having to juggle their jobs with classes that end at 11 p.m.

“There are many people who, because of the cost of living and the conditions under which we’re studying right now, are choosing not to pursue higher education, and that’s one of the things we’re speaking out against,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.

Audrey Sanikopoulos, The Canadian Press