Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries
Posted November 21, 2026 9:33 pm.
Last Updated November 21, 2026 10:45 pm.
A woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police responded to the incident at Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue 8:40 p.m., for reports of a female stabbed. Officers say they located a female who had been stabbed and was rushed to hospital
Paramedics say the woman sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.